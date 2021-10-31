Under the pretense of “protecting” Wyoming companies from a limited federal vaccine mandate, state lawmakers are launching a regulatory assault that will punish businesses for complying with federal law and leave workers exposed to increased health risks.
It’s unprecedented and unconscionable.
House Bill 1001-COVID-19 employer vaccine mandates includes this remarkable provision: “To protect the health, safety and welfare of the people of Wyoming, it is necessary for the Legislature to exercise its police powers to ensure the state of Wyoming does not experience a greater shortage of workers in general, and health care workers in particular, by imposition of unconditional employer COVID-19 vaccine mandates.”
How in the world does allowing unvaccinated workers to expose others to COVID-19 — including health care workers and the medically compromised — protect our collective “health, safety and welfare?” Frankly, the idea of this Legislature exercising its “police powers” makes me shudder.
Please keep in mind that OSHA has not even issued the rules for President Joe Biden’s so-called “vaccine mandate,” which isn’t a mandate at all. Biden said his executive order will allow people who do not want to take the vaccine to instead be tested for COVID-19 weekly. It also allows for religious exemptions. That’s not “unconditional.”
The president’s order would affect only companies with more than 100 employees, federal agencies and certain health care facilities. House Bill 1001, however, would apply to every business in the state, regardless of size.
It’s no surprise that the Wyoming Business Alliance and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce oppose both HB 1001 and HB 1002-Federal COVID vaccine mandates-prohibition and remedies. In addition to imposing up to a six-month jail sentence and/or a $750 fine for enforcing the mandate, HB 1002 would give the governor $1 million to mount a legal challenge to any federal vaccine mandate.
“We can’t let our collective detest for federal overregulation cloud our judgment on how we allow our businesses to operate in a free-market economy grounded in making choices and living with the consequences,” WBA President Cindy DeLancey said in a statement. She added that “two wrongs don’t make a right.”
DeLancey pointed out that over 98% of Wyoming businesses have fewer than 100 employees and would not be subject to the federal mandate.
She asked lawmakers to allow business leaders and their employees to make their own decisions. The Legislature should instead be focused on opportunities to grow and diversify the state’s economy, DeLancey said.
It’s excellent advice they should heed, but won’t.
Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dale Steenbergen told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that HB 1001 and HB 1002 are antithetical to capitalism.
“More regulation is never an answer to existing regulatory overreach,” Steenbergen said. He noted the bind that any legislative action would cause, since it would effectively give businesses the choice to violate either federal or state laws.
“We’re caught in the blender,” Steenbergen said.
The Supremacy Clause of Article VI of the U.S. Constitution declares that federal laws are the supreme law of the land, and judges are bound to recognize this, regardless of state laws to the contrary. That’s all businesses need to know to jump out of the blender and make the right decision.
Both bills would prohibit enforcement of a federal vaccine mandate in Wyoming until the state exhausts all of its legal remedies. Why does the Legislature insist on funding lost causes just to show how much it hates the federal government? Bankrolling frivolous lawsuits at a time when lawmakers have cut millions from public education and health and social services is outrageous.
This disturbing chapter in Wyoming legislative history comes as the state boasts a COVID-19 vaccination rate of about 43% — second worst in the nation behind only West Virginia.
The session comes on the heels of Wyoming’s highest weekly death toll — 69 residents — in the entire year.
State lawmakers should be laser-focused on ways to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Instead, this will be a session designed for grandstanding.
Wyoming needs to do something about its critical shortage of health care workers, but the answer isn’t to allow employees to work at hospitals and medical centers without being vaccinated against the deadly virus.
There’s a health emergency in Wyoming, but the remedies posed in the vast majority of bills will only exacerbate the state’s problems.
The federal vaccine mandate, whenever it is finalized, will be aimed at reducing the impact of the most severe health crisis this country has ever faced. The policy will be the work of highly trained professionals focused on saving lives.
Prohibiting the new regulations, litigating against them and punishing people for enforcing them is, sadly, the work of fools, and will ensure that yet more Wyomingites die as political casualties.