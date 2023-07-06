US Championships Hall Athletics

Anna Hall reacts as she wins a heat in the women's heptathlon 200-meter run at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. 

 Associated Press

Heptathlete Anna Hall isn't one to hold back her emotions. Those grimaces or dances reveal her precise thoughts about a particular jump, throw or run.

She's an open book, too — with her journal. The reigning world bronze medalist encourages her coaches to scan her entries for insight into her workout mindset (the doodles happen to be a nice bonus).

