ldb-20230812-spts/top tease: U.S. women’s water polo
Sports Budget: Friday, August11
----
PAGE B1: Send color
— MAIN: Wyatt Wieland feature (Taylor)
Photo/Mug /UWyo logo brown
— SECOND (right top):UW’s McNeely out for season (Taylor)
Photo/ Mug
— THIRD(right bottom): Cody Crawford feature (Taylor)
Photo/ Mug/ UWyo logo white
— FOURTH (bottom): Optimism swarms around this year’s LHS football team (Edmonds)
Photo/ Plainsmen football logo
— jumps to B2
PAGE B2: Black and white
— jumps from B1
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, 1/4 page)
PAGE B3: Send color
— MAIN (TOP): Castroneves to continue chase for 5th Indy 500 win (AP)
Photo
PAGE B4: Send color
— MAIN (TOP): U.S. women’s water polo going for fourth straight gold (AP)
