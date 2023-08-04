ldb-20230805-spts/top tease: Plainsmen
Sports Budget: Friday, August4
----
PAGE B1: Send color
— MAIN: Levi Brown feature (Edmonds)
Photo/ Yellow UWyo Cowboy Basketball logo
— SECOND (bottom left):AyirAsante feature (Taylor)
Photo/mug/ Brown UWyo Cowboy logo
— THIRD (bottom right): Devin Boddie Jr feature (Taylor)
Photo/Mug/Yellow UWyo Cowboy logo
--- Package UW football stories with a dotted line
— jumps to B4
PAGE B2: Black and white
— MAIN (Top): Big 10 clears way for Oregon, Washington (AP)
Photo/NCAAF logo
— SECOND (right): NFL calls for more federal attention (AP)
Photo/ NFL logo
— THIRD (bottom): Americans’ escape (AP)
Photo
— Local scoreboard (boxed, three columns, 1/4 page)
PAGE B3: Color
— MAIN (Top): Brunson, USA basketball (AP)
Photo/ USA basketball logo
— SECOND (right): LHS football to host intersquad (LHS)
Photo/ Plainsmen football logo
— THIRD (bottom): Biles’ return (AP)
PAGE B4: Color
— MAIN (Top): Turasi hits 10,000 points (AP)
Photo/ WNBA logo
— Jumps from front
