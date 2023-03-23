ldb-20230324-spts/top tease: Princeton Pride
Sports Budget: Friday, March 24
----
PAGE B1: Send color
— MAIN: Taylor column: Cowboys transfer portal (Taylor)
Photos/Taylor mug/UW logo-brown/analysis kicker
— SECOND (down one side): Rising Buffaloes (AP)
Photo/Colorado logo
— THIRD: South Region Preview (AP)
Photo/San Diego State logo
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: UW rodeo (staff)
UW logo-white
— SECOND: Alabama Pro Day (AP)
Photo/NFL logo
— B1 jumps
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, lower left from bottom up)
PAGE B3: Send Color
— MAIN: Princeton Pride (AP)
Photo/NCAA logo
— SECOND: Resurgent Kings (AP)
Photo/NBA logo
— THIRD: Dominican Republic (AP)
Photo/PGA logo
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.