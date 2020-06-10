CHEYENNE – Laramie County School District 1 has reversed course, and will pay its spring sports coaches their full stipends.
On March 26, coaches were informed in an email they would only be paid one-sixth of their stipend if the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. LCSD1 said coaches would get their full stipend if the outdoor track and field, soccer and golf seasons were contested.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association dashed those hopes April 7 when it announced the spring sports season was canceled.
LCSD1 did an about face last month, and told coaches they would get their full stipend if they completed a set of criteria.
“Our (athletics directors) really stuck their necks out for us with the district administration,” Cheyenne South boys soccer coach Jeremy Francis said. “They did a good job of letting our board know there are a million other things that go on in coaching other than running practices and games.
“Our season doesn’t just start in March. My season started in November with (small-sided scrimmages) and open gyms. Our regular seasons start in March, but most coaches had put in a gazillion hours by then.”
LCSD1 Superintendent Boyd Brown did not return a call from WyoSports seeking comment for this story Tuesday afternoon.
LCSD1 asked coaches to stay in contact with their players, and also complete a series of educational courses through the National Federation of State High School Associations. Those one- to two-hour online classes covered topics such as bullying, hazing, care of injuries, and dealing with parent and fan behavior. Coaches were quizzed on what they had learned at the end of each course.
“I think most coaches were already staying in touch with kids to see how they were doing, even though the seasons were canceled,” Cheyenne Central girls track coach Sean Wilde said. “I’m glad they gave us the opportunity to earn those stipends.”
Wilde echoed Francis’ sentiments on the district’s ADs advocating for coaches to get their full stipends.
Paying coaches was the right choice, Francis said.
“Other districts were paying their coaches their full stipends, so I’m glad our district made the choice it did,” he said. “There were some good coaches who were talking about walking away if the district only paid us one-sixth of our stipends. It was frustrating, and it was worrisome.
“There are young coaches who were really counting on that money. The guys on my staff were overjoyed to hear they were getting their full stipends.”