Cheyenne Central doubles partners Kaitlyn Smedley, center right, and Ashli Smedley smile at their opponents after winning a game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Central in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central doubles partners Kaitlyn Smedley, right, and Ashli Smedley smile and chat as they walk to the opposite side of the court after winning a game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Central in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central tennis player Ashli Smedley waits to volley a high arcing shot while doubles partner and sister Kaitlyn Smedley watches from the baseline Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Central in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central doubles partners Ashli Smedley, left, and Kaitlyn Smedley smile while knocking rackets after winning a point Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Central in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central tennis player Kaitlyn Smedley serves while her partner and sister Ashli Smedley waits for the ball to be put in play Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Central in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central tennis player Ashli Smedley returns a serve while partner and sister Kaitlyn Smedley watches their opponents Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Central in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central doubles partners Kaitlyn Smedley, center right, and Ashli Smedley walk toward the opposite side of the court after winning a game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Central in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central doubles partners Kaitlyn Smedley, center right, and Ashli Smedley smile at their opponents after winning a game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Central in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central doubles partners Kaitlyn Smedley, right, and Ashli Smedley smile and chat as they walk to the opposite side of the court after winning a game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Central in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central tennis player Ashli Smedley waits to volley a high arcing shot while doubles partner and sister Kaitlyn Smedley watches from the baseline Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Central in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central doubles partners Ashli Smedley, left, and Kaitlyn Smedley smile while knocking rackets after winning a point Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Central in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central tennis player Kaitlyn Smedley serves while her partner and sister Ashli Smedley waits for the ball to be put in play Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Central in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central tennis player Ashli Smedley returns a serve while partner and sister Kaitlyn Smedley watches their opponents Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Central in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central doubles partners Kaitlyn Smedley, center right, and Ashli Smedley walk toward the opposite side of the court after winning a game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Central in Cheyenne. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Ashli and Kaitlyn Smedley came up with a plan at the start of the summer.
The two thought maybe they would be able to play doubles this season for Cheyenne Central’s girls tennis team. With Ashli entering her freshman year of high school and Kaitlyn starting her senior season, it would be the only time the pair would be able to compete together as a doubles tandem at the high school level.