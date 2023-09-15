Danny Davis has covered the University of Texas football team for the Austin American-Statesman since 2016. He weighs in on what University of Wyoming fans can expect during Saturday’s matchup between the Cowboys and Longhorns.
How much momentum is this Texas team playing with after upsetting Alabama on the road in Tuscaloosa?
On paper, they’re playing with a lot of momentum. This is their highest ranking (No. 4) since I believe the beginning of the 2010 season. They’re the talk of the town. (Wyoming) is a few miles away from Deion Sanders and what he’s doing, and I don’t know who’s being covered more between Texas or Colorado, but I imagine it’s pretty close. They’re happy, flying high, but for anyone who has covered Texas football or has been a fan of this program, there’s been times where they’ve been flying high, and then, all of a sudden, they ran into a wall.
In 2016, they beat Notre Dame — which was a top 10 team at the time — to start the season, but then two weeks later, they lost to California, and then a few weeks after that, Charlie Strong was fired. I don’t think that’s going to happen this year, but it’s just a matter of them maintaining that momentum and actually doing something with it, instead of just saying, “We have the momentum.”
Is this the year Texas is finally back in that conversation for the College Football Playoff race?
We’ll see. I (predicted) them at 10-2 going into the season, and that was with an Alabama loss. I guess I’m changing it a little bit to put them in that College Football Playoff. I don’t think the Big 12 is as strong as it has been in previous seasons, and Texas came in as the favorite. If Texas plays as people expects it to play, it is the most talented team in this conference, and it should be able to content for a playoff spot. But stuff happens; that’s what makes college football a beautiful game. I’m not betting my house on it, but I don’t think I’m going out on a limb to stay they can contend for a College Football Playoff spot.
Quinn Ewers looks to have all the components to be an NFL quarterback. What does Wyoming need to do to slow him and the passing game down?
Obviously, they need to get to him. They need to blitz, and Wyoming has some good linebackers, including Easton Gibbs, who has some accolades, and there’s some other talented players on that defense. Alabama didn’t sack Quinn once last week, so he had time to throw and wasn’t being flustered. Texas has a lot of talent in its receiving corps, so Wyoming can’t give Quinn all day to pass it to those talented players, because he will pick them apart if they do. I think the key to success is to get to him as much as possible and knock him on his butt a little bit, and try to force him into mistakes. If he has the time, he will make Wyoming pay.
Texas is 89th in the country at 131.5 rushing yards per game. Do you expect Texas to eclipse that number against Wyoming?
(Head coach) Steve Sarkisian prides himself in kind of having a balanced offense. ... This is a program that had two running backs drafted last year, and Steve obviously wants to run the ball, they just haven’t been able to establish it. They have some nice pieces in Jonathon Brooks, who’s been here a while and is their leading rusher, and C.J. Baxter, who was a five-star recruit, but he’s kind of been dinged up and injured and has left both of the last two games with some kind of injury, so we’ll see if he plays Saturday. For whatever reason, they have a veteran offensive line and some talented backs, they just have not been able to get the running game going. ... I don’t think it’s going to be easy against this Wyoming team.
The defense held Alabama to 24 points and Rice to 10 points. What are the strengths for Texas on that side of the ball?
It’s a veteran group with some nice new pieces. (Linebacker) Anthony Hill Jr. is a five-star freshman, and (defensive end) Ethan Burke is a player who’s kind of come into his own on the edge. (Defensive coordinator) Pete Kwiatkowski’s first year was just terrible defensively, but it was one of those things where there’s a new coordinator and none of the new defensive coaches had worked together. Last year, there was a noticeable improvement. (Linebacker) Jaylan Ford was the Big 12 preseason defensive player of the year, so I guess him and Easton Gibbs can kind of go at it at that linebacker position.
Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders is second on the team in receiving. How much does he compliment the offense?
He’s a beast. Going back to that Alabama game, he had a 50-yard reception where he was running across the middle, and Quinn sailed the ball a little bit. He leaped up and grabbed it and weaved his way through the Alabama secondary until he was finally brought down. ... During the offseason, he was ending up in a couple mock drafts as a first-round pick, and there’s a reason why. He was a five-star recruit in high school, and he has the body, has the frame and has the talent.
Wyoming has a game against a Big 12 opponent under its belt. How much does that help the Cowboys?
I don’t know the mental makeup of this Wyoming team, but I’d have to imagine that they’re not going to be scared. I think you go and beat Texas Tech, who was kind of a dark-horse pick in the Big 12 this year and a team that beat Texas last year, I think they’re going to come in with confidence. I loved that (Andrew) Peasley said on the broadcast afterward about taking Texas Tech to the deep end of the pool, so it doesn’t seem like they’re lacking any swagger or confidence. Texas likes to say it takes every opponent seriously, but I’m sure that Tech loss got their attention, because they know that they lost to Tech last year and this Wyoming team beat Tech. I’m very positive they’re not overlooking Wyoming.
Texas is favored by 28.5 points this weekend. What does Wyoming need to do to go into Austin and pull off an upset?
They’re going to have to play as close to a perfect game as possible. That’s the cliché answer, but they’ll have to force turnovers, take care of the ball and probably play as good as a defensive game as those players have ever played. It’s not going to be easy. Don’t get me wrong, I’m taking Texas in this game, and Wyoming is going to have to play pretty perfect, but there is a path to a victory for the Cowboys. It would be surprising, but I also don’t think it’d be the world’s biggest shocker if it happened.
What do you expect to see this weekend?
I think it’s going to be one of those games that’s pretty competitive throughout. The Rice game was shockingly close at halftime before Texas finally pulled away. I think it’s going to be one of those things where Texas is more talented than Wyoming. Eventually, that talent is going to win out. I think Texas pulls away in the second half.
