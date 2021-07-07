ROCK SPRINGS — Equestrian organization Royal Crown Breeders Futurity will be hosting multiple competitions August 10-15, 2021 at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
Royal Crown Breeders Futurity benefits the equestrian industry by giving back to stallion shareholders and breeders, according to a press release. Competitions will include team roping futurity, barrel racing futurity, futurity, breakaway futurity, slot races and youth divisions.
Anyone interested can register for the open and youth competitions. There will also be a horse sale at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 14. Spectators are welcome to all competitions and admission is free.
“This is such a great lineup of equestrian events. We are thrilled to have Royal Crown Breeders Futurity at our complex,” said Larry Lloyd, Sweetwater Events Complex Executive director.
For more about Royal Crown and specific information about the competitions, visit www.RoyalCrownRace.com. For general information, horse stall reservations, and camping reservations for Royal Crown, visit www.SweetwaterEvents.com.