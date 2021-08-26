ROCK SPRINGS -- Runnin’ and Gunnin’, a horse-mounted shooting competition, is coming to the Sweetwater Events Complex on Sept. 25-26. Admission is free, so families can come out to watch experienced horseback riders dart around the arena shooting blanks at balloon targets. Only certified loads of black powder blanks are used in the guns, as safety is a top priority, according to a press release. Riders of all ages who are members of the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association (CMSA) will be competing.
“We are passionate about sharing the sport of mounted shooting with others. Our members truly embrace the cowboy lifestyle in this family-friendly sport,” said Lisa Grimsley, secretary of Wyoming Desperados, the Wyoming CMSA club.
The group also said it is committed to giving back to the communities where it hosts competitions. Donations of nonperishable food items are welcome for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County. Competitors who bring 10 or more nonperishable food items will receive a free entry in the clean shot jackpot.
Organizers said the competition is a step into the past with .45 single action revolvers mimicking those used in the 1800s and riders dressed in full cowboy gear. Black gunpowder is used to mimic the effect of old guns!
Registration for CMSA riders is open till September 23. Learn more and register at www.cmsaevents.com. RV campsites and stall rentals are available to competitors. Visit www.SweetwaterEvents.com for more information.