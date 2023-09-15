Quarterback
Texas' Quinn Ewers comes into the matchup 11th in the country with 304.5 passing yards per game. He was efficient against Alabama in last weekend's upset win in Tuscaloosa, finishing 24-of-38 for 349 yards and three touchdowns. Following the win, ESPN's Mel Kiper moved Ewers to the No. 4 quarterback on his 2024 NFL draft board.
UW's Andrew Peasley is coming off a career-high three touchdowns against Portland State, and is second on the team in rushing with 111 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Peasley sat out the fourth quarter last weekend, but is expected to start this weekend in Austin.
Advantage: Texas
Running backs
UW's Harrison Waylee is expected to make his debut for the Cowboys this weekend, joining running backs Sam Scott, D.Q. James and Jamari Ferrell in the rotation. UW is 59th in the country through its first two games at 170.5 yards per game, with Scott leading the team with 114 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. While Waylee's position on the depth chart is still unknown, coach Craig Bohl expects him to play a "significant role" this weekend against the Longhorns.
Texas had the task of replacing Bijan Robinson at running back, who was the eight overall pick in last year's NFL Draft. The Longhorns have struggled to piece together the running game through their first two games, ranking 89th in the country at 131.5 yards per game. Sophomore Jonathon Brooks has led the way with 109 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.
Advantage: Push
Wide receivers and tight ends
Texas' wide receiver room is deep, with junior Xavier Worthy coming into the matchup with a team-high 12 catches and 165 yards and one touchdown. Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is just behind Worthy with seven catches for 158 yards and a score, including a 50-yard reception in last week's win over Alabama. Former Cowboy Isaiah Neyor will face his former team, coming into the weekend with one catch for 14 yards.
Holy Cross transfer Ayir Asante broke out for the Cowboys last week against Portland State, hauling in two catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns. The combination of tight ends Treyton Welch and John Michael Gyllenborg will also look to give Peasley options against Texas' secondary, along with reliable wide receiver Wyatt Wieland.
Advantage: Texas
Offensive line
UW's offensive line has paved the way for a 4.1 yards per carry average in the running game, and has allowed just two sacks in the first two games. Laramie native Frank Crum continues to be the anchor for the unit, and has had a seamless transition to left tackle so far this season. The Cowboys are also one of the least-penalized teams in the country, ranking seventh with six penalties.
Like UW, Texas' offensive line has only allowed three sacks through its first two games. The Longhorns struggled in the running game last weekend against Alabama, averaging just 2.8 yards per carry. The group has plenty of experience, with all five starters returning from last season, including preseason second team All-American Kelvin Banks Jr. at offensive tackle.
Advantage: Push
Defensive line
Sophomore Ethan Burke has led the Longhorns' defensive line, totaling seven tackles and two sacks so far this season. Texas' rush defense is tied for 15th in the country, allowing just 67 yards per game. The unit held Alabama to 107 rushing yards last weekend on 35 attempts, resulting in an average of 3.1 yards per carry.
UW is tied with Alabama for 37th in the country in rush defense, allowing an average of 91.5 yards per game. The unit limited Texas Tech to just 93 rushing yards on 33 attempts (2.8 yards per carry) two weeks ago, and the Cowboys are tied for 16th in the country with seven sacks. Defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole has led the defensive line so far, collecting 13 tackles and a sack going into this weekend.
Advantage: Push
Linebackers
Big 12 preseason defensive player of the year Jaylan Ford will square off with Mountain West defensive player of the year Easton Gibbs this weekend. Ford is second for the Longhorns in tackles with 10, and also intercepted a pass in Texas' win over Rice two weeks ago. Freshman Anthony Hill Jr. has also carved out a solid role, coming up with six tackles and two sacks against Alabama.
Gibbs didn't have the biggest game to open the season against Texas Tech with six tackles, but he bounced back with eight last weekend against Portland State. Weak-side linebacker Shae Suiaunoa is leading the team with 16 tackles through two games, and also added a sack for a 10-yard loss against the Vikings.
Advantage: Push
Defensive backs
UW's secondary has struggled against the pass early on, tying for 113th in the country at 296 yards allowed per game. While 338 of the Cowboys' 592 passing yards allowed came against Texas Tech's pass-heavy offense, the unit will need to close the gaps going into this weekend's matchup with Texas. The Cowboys have just two interceptions, with nickelback Wrook Brown and safety Wyett Ekeler each grabbing one.
Texas has a plus-5 turnover margin through its first two games, and the team has had three of its four interceptions come from defensive backs. Jahdae Barron, Austin Jordan and Jerrin Thompson have all picked off a pass, with two of those coming against Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. Texas sits at No. 61 in the country in total passing defense, allowing an average of 202 yards per game.
Advantage: Texas
Special teams
UW's biggest advantage will be in the kicking game, with reliable kicker John Hoyland coming off back-to-back weeks of hitting a career-high 56-yard field goal. Hoyland is 3-of-3 on the year and 7-of-7 on extra points, with two of his three field goals coming from more than 50 yards. Punter Clayton Stewart struggled early on, but he bounced back with a 50-yard punt against Portland State last weekend.
Texas kicker Bert Auburn has yet to hit the 50-yard mark, missing his lone attempt over 50 yards in a win over Rice. Auburn is 5-of-7 on field goals thus far, and is a perfect 8-of-8 on extra points. Punter Ryan Sanborn has only been called upon five times this season, averaging 47.8 yards per punt through the first two games.
Advantage: Wyoming
Final score: Texas 38, Wyoming 24
