LARAMIE – Only five of the Mountain West’s 12 teams moved in this week’s rankings going into week 10 of the regular season. Front-runners in both the Mountain Division and West Division have been established going into a week where eight MW teams will face off against each other.
1. Boise State (Last week: 1)
The Broncos (6-2 overall, 5-0 Mountain West) are heavy favorites to win the conference, and further established themselves atop the Mountain Division with a 49-10 win over Colorado State last weekend. Boise State out-gained the Rams 514-170 in total yards and earned 30 first downs, compared to CSU’s six. The Broncos will have their last nonconference game of the season against Brigham Young this weekend in Idaho.
2. Wyoming (Last week: 2)
The Cowboys (6-3, 4-1) joined Boise State as the only two MW teams to reach bowl eligibility before November with a 27-20 win over Hawaii last weekend in Honolulu. UW fell behind 10-0 early, but used its strong running game for the second straight week to put together 365 yards on the ground and earn the comeback win. The Cowboys will enjoy their last bye of the season before returning to the field to compete with CSU for the Bronze Boot on Nov. 12 in Fort Collins.
3. San Jose State (Last week: 3)
The Trojans (5-2, 3-1) fell behind 21-7 at home to Nevada last weekend, but were able to escape with a 35-28 conference win to remain tied with Fresno State for first place in the West Division. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro had a solid game, going 33 of 45 for 340 passing yards and two touchdowns. SJSU still has four conference games left in the regular season, including a home matchup with Colorado State this weekend in California.
4. Fresno State (Last week: 7)
The Bulldogs (4-4, 3-1) fell behind 28-10 to SDSU last weekend before storming back and winning 32-28 to stay tied with SJSU atop the West Division. Quarterback Jake Haener hit wide receiver Nikko Remigio for a 37-yard touchdown pass with 56 seconds left to give Fresno State the win. The Bulldogs will return to the field to host Hawaii this weekend in California.
5. UNLV (Last week: 5)
The Rebels (4-4, 2-2) maintained their No. 5 spot after enjoying a bye last weekend. UNLV is still in the hunt in the West Division, and will finish out the regular season with four consecutive conference games, starting with a road matchup with SDSU this weekend in California.
6. Air Force (Last week: 3)
The Falcons (5-3, 2-3) have one of the best overall records in the MW, but have struggled in conference play. Air Force had a bye last weekend, and will have its annual clash with Army this weekend in West Point, New York.
7. San Diego State (Last week: 6)
The Aztecs (4-4, 2-2) fell one spot in this week’s rankings after a 32-28 loss to Fresno State last weekend. Despite being just .500 in conference play, SDSU is still tied with UNLV for second in the West Division. The Aztecs will next face UNLV at home this weekend.
8. Utah State (Last week: 8)
The Aggies (3-5, 2-2) have started to lag behind the front-runners in the Mountain Division, and now stand three games back from Boise State after a bye last weekend. Utah State will end the conference season with games against New Mexico, Hawaii, San Jose State and Boise State, starting with a home game against the Lobos this weekend.
9. Hawaii (Last week: 9)
The Rainbow Warriors (2-7, 1-3) came out strong against UW last weekend, but blew an early 10-0 lead at home to fall to 1-3 in conference play. Hawaii has struggled on both sides of the ball all year under first-year coach Timmy Chang. The Warriors will return to the field for a road matchup with Fresno State this weekend in California.
10. Colorado State (Last week: 10)
The Rams (2-6, 2-2) have had a bit of a resurrection of late, with both of their wins coming in conference games last month. CSU’s momentum died down last weekend after a 49-10 loss to Boise State in Idaho. The Rams will have another big test this weekend with a road matchup against SJSU in California.
11. Nevada (Last week: 12)
The Wolf Pack (2-7, 0-5) moved up one spot after playing a closely contested game against SJSU last weekend. Nevada led 21-7, but blew the two-score lead to lose 35-28 and remain winless in conference play. The Wolf Pack will enjoy a much-needed bye this weekend before facing off against Boise State on Nov. 12 in Reno.
12. New Mexico (Last week: 11)
The Lobos (2-6, 0-4) fell back down to the No. 12 spot in this week’s rankings, despite having a bye last weekend. The difference between New Mexico and Nevada is minimal, but the Wolf Pack’s battle with SJSU last weekend gave them the slight edge over the Lobos. New Mexico’s schedule is tough down the stretch, with conference games against Utah State, Air Force, SDSU and CSU. The Lobos will play the Aggies this weekend in Logan.