The University of Wyoming soccer team is set to hit the road to begin its 2022 campaign.

The Cowgirls will open their season today at 7 p.m. at Northern Colorado, before heading to Oregon State for a 1 p.m. matchup on Sunday. UW went 8-10-1 overall and 4-7-0 in Mountain West play last season, with Colleen Corbin’s eight wins marking the most in program history for a first-year coach.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus