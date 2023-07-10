Spurs Trail Blazers Basketball

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama celebrates after making a 3-point shot against the Portland Trail Blazers during an NBA Summer League game Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Victor Wembanyama's first, and likely last, Summer League is over.

The San Antonio Spurs said Monday that they have seen all they needed from the No. 1 pick in this year's draft and won't play him during their remaining games in Las Vegas.

