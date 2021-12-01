The 2020-2021 season didn’t unfold how the Rawlins High School boys basketball team expected. In fact, it was far from it.
The Outlaws rallied to beat a talented Douglas squad to win the 3A East Regional championship, putting them in a good position to make a serious run at the state tournament. Unfortunately for the Outlaws, they were stopped in their tracks in the first round by a talented Mountain View team.
The good news for the Outlaws is they return plenty of talent for the upcoming season with a huge senior class. The seniors who graduated last year were impact players and will be missed. However, there are nine seniors coming into this season upon whom head Coach Denver Allard is depending to help make sure the Outlaws achieve the results they want.
Allard is understandably extremely optimistic heading into the season. He’s in his 14th season as head coach for the Outlaws and has had the same coaching staff since 2013 in Anthony Lucero and Jim Johnston.
In terms of this year’s lineup, he notes he didn’t have too many of his projected starters play football so will have a relatively fresh and healthy lineup to start the season. Even better, he had great buy-in to off-season work where he saw consistent improvement and excitement for the season.
“We had a lot of kids do our offseason stuff,” he said. “Kids were just constantly improving and excited for the season. It’s incredible to see how much dedication these kids have. I
"think they’re pretty goal driven. The season ended last year the way no one wanted to see it end. But that set the tone for our offseason. Our kids never want to have that feeling again.”
The offseason, which encompassed much of the months of June and July, included a team camp at Black Hills State University as well as club play in Colorado to get as much game time as possible. The players who did offseason work played more than 30 games over the summer.
Allard and his staff hope the team will pick up where it left off from the summer.
“You know we just have to pick up where we left off in the off season,” Allard said. “We played some really good basketball. I just noticed we saw a lot of man defense and we’re always aggressive playing man. My message to our kids all offseason is we don’t see a lot of zones. We have to be as aggressive on the zone as we are on man defense. Last year that wasn’t the case.”
Allard is confident in the team’s ability to make the necessary adjustments that will set them up to win this season. Part of that confidence comes from having experience in his lineup. He’s returning a two-time All-State player in senior Ashton Barto and an All-Conference player in Eli Kern. He also noted that his guards, Eric Martinez and Jarron Mascarenas are “as quick and feisty as anyone in the state.”
“Senior JC Ice had a nice offseason and shot the ball well,” said Allard. “His downfall was lacking consistency on defense and he realizes that and is working on it.”
Additionally, Allard will have high expectations of Eli Longog, Lorenzo Johansson, Logan Maes and Canyon Greene, all seniors.
Even though his lineup is stacked with seniors, he hopes to have some of the younger players push the upper classmen.
As far as the schedule looks, there will be just five home dates for the Outlaws in the 2021-2022 season, which means the team will be on the road a lot. Allard is looking forward to a game with Worland, a perennial powerhouse in 3A. Worland is in the West Conference while Rawlins plays in the East, so Allard is excited to play them to gauge where his team is at and what adjustments need to be made as the Outlaws prepare for state.
Out of the East Conference, Douglas is expected to provide the stiffest challenge for the Outlaws. The Bearcats are returning nearly their same lineup from last season when the Outlaws were 1-1 against them.
The winter sports season and the Rawlins High School boys basketball’s quest for redemption officially began last week and the goal is clear for Allard.
“As far as goals, it’s simple, we came short last year and we’re going to do what it takes to change that this year," he said. "We want to be playing in that last game.”