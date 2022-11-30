Bills Lions Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles during the second half of an NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit.

 Paul Sancya/AP

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The most recent time the Bills faced the Patriots, they left little doubt about their status as the pacesetter in the AFC East.

Buffalo walked off the field with a 47-17 win in the wild-card round of the playoffs this past January, demoralizing a New England team that was celebrating being back in the postseason after a one-year absence.


AP Sports Writer John Wawrow and freelancer Mark Ludwiczak contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus