ROCK SPRINGS – After coming off a one-run loss on the road in Evanston on Wednesday, the Rock Springs Post 24 Stallions AA Legion team hosted Green River Thursday afternoon on senior night inside Paul J. Wataha Field Complex.
Right from the start, Rock Springs jumped out to an early one-run lead in the bottom of the first and never looked back. In just six innings, the Stallions defeated the Knights by a score of 8-4, improving its record to 5-17 on the season.
With the first run of the contest, Rock Springs continued to hit the gas pedal and over the next two innings, stretched the lead to five after scoring three runs in the second and one in the third. Soon after, the Knights answered back in the top of the fourth with two runs, cutting the deficit back to within three. However, in the bottom of the fifth, Rock Springs’ offense caught fire yet again and stretched the lead to six after scoring their final three runs of the contest. With three outs remaining, Green River did everything it could to keep their hopes of a comeback alive. However, the Stallions defense had other plans. Green River did go on to score two runs in the top of the sixth, but it wasn’t enough. Walking off the field in celebration was the Stallions with an 8-4 victory in front of its home crowd.
Although it was Rock Springs’ offense that seemed to be cooking Thursday night, its defense also played a huge role. On the mound, picking up the win for the Stallions was Parker Ross. After pitching a complete game, Ross allowed just four runs across on five hits. During this time, he walked two batters and struck out five.
Not only was Ross impressive on the mound, but also inside the batters box. Collectively, the Stallions finished the contest with six hits and leading the way in this department was Ross who had two. Kyan Debernardi also finished the contest with two hits. Dominik Gunyan and Mason Taylor combined for the final two. The only two players from Rock Springs to record an RBI Thursday afternoon were Ryan Powers and Gunyan.
As for the opposing team, the Knights finished the contest with five hits and had three RBIs. Leading the charge for Green River was Jensen. In three plate appearances, Jensen recorded two hits and found his way across home plate once. Tayden Cave, Andrew Griffiths and Michael Peterson combined for the other three. Cave, who had a strong game inside the box, drove in all three runs for the Knights.
Coming away with the loss Thursday for Green River was Peterson. In one and one-third innings, Peterson allowed four runs across on three hits. He would finish the contest with a total of three strike outs. Both Griffiths and Marcos Molina also spent some time on the mound. In two innings, Griffiths gave up two hits and allowed one run across while Molina gave up one hit and allowed three runs across throughout one and two-third innings. The two pitchers combined for five strike outs and only one error.
Following another strong performance in front of its home crowd, the Stallions will look to stay in the win column going into its next matchup. Up next, Rock Springs will play host to Riverton on Tuesday, June 1 inside Paul J. Wataha Field Complex. Game one the doubleheader is set to start at 5 p.m. followed by the latter game at 7 p.m.