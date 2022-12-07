Grambling St Stanford Basketball

Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer gestures towards her bench during an NCAA basketball game against Grambling State on Nov. 26, 2022, in Honolulu.

 Marco Garcia/AP

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer stands atop The Associated Press women's basketball poll with the most appearances all time, breaking a tie with the late Pat Summitt.

VanDerveer's Cardinal remained No. 2 behind top-ranked South Carolina on Monday, giving her 619 weeks with one of her teams in the AP Top 25: 592 weeks with Stanford and 27 with Ohio State when she was in charge of that program. Summitt's 618 weeks in the poll all came with Tennessee.


AP Sports Writer Janie McCauley contributed to this story.

