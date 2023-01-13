Avalanche Blackhawks Hockey

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz makes a save as Cale Makar also defends during an NHL game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Chicago.

 Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Mikko Rantanen unlaced his skates after practice Friday and leaned back at his locker as he contemplated a season that's on thin ice.

"There's time," the Colorado Avalanche forward said of getting the defending Stanley Cup champions back on course. "But not too much time."

