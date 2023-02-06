NHL All Star Hockey

Central Division's Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche handles the puck against Pacific Division during the NHL All-Star on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. 

 Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Had his coach been watching, this might have made for an anxious moment: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar catching an edge and falling in the fastest skater contest.

Jared Bednar wasn't tuned in, though, and had no idea what happened in the skills contest over All-Star weekend. Only that Makar emerged from his crash into the boards just fine.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus