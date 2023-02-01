Pebble Beach Golf

Josh Allen follows his ball as Steve Young, left, looks on during the putting challenge event of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif.

 Associated Press

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick is one of only three players from the top 20 in the world at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It’s lacking star power by PGA Tour standards.

That’s not what Fitzpatrick saw.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus