Starbucks Names Laxman Narasimhan as Next Chief Executive Officer

Starbucks has named a longtime PepsiCo executive as its new CEO.

The coffee giant said Thursday that Laxman Narasimhan will join Starbucks on Oct. 1 after relocating from London to Seattle, where Starbucks is based. He will work closely with Starbucks’ interim CEO Howard Schultz through April 1, when he will assume the CEO role and join the company’s board.

