WWCup US Colleges Talent Pool

Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, competes for the ball with New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines on July 25, 2023, in Wellington, New Zealand.

 Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Christine Sinclair. Megan Rapinoe. Sarina Bolden.

Like many players in the Women's World Cup, all three stars built their skills at the U.S. collegiate level.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus