LARAMIE — The fencing was scooted in for a more up-close look at the exciting action coming out of the roughstock chutes showcasing the future stars of rodeo.
The 81st Laramie Jubilee Days celebration continued Wednesday evening with Junior Bull Riding at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena. Jubilee Days was an Ultimate Miniature Bull Riding event this year and served as a qualifier for the Professional Miniature Bull Riders Finals.
Although there were no qualified rides past the 8-second barrier, there were plenty of thrills, chills and spills as the youthful riders from around the region tried to stay on the equally youthful sheep and bulls.
Laramie’s Cord Nichols was presented with the first Jubilee Days Junior Bull Riding belt buckle when the 4-year-old rode his wily and woolly sheep for the longest duration at 3.06 seconds.
“I just had to hold on tight and bear down a little,” Nichols said while tightly gripping his new award. “I want to keep (my buckle), and keep it clean.”
Two Laramie residents were co-champions in the PeeWee Minis category as the youngest of bulls bucked off contestants ages 7-9. Caden Bellflower, 8, and Taten Warpness, 9, rode their bulls longer than the others in the nine-rider field with Bellflower clocking in at 4.82 and Warpness at 4.38.
“I squeezed with my legs and stayed forward,” Warpness said. “I didn’t quit squeezing, and kept my hand forward and straight — that’s just how I rode. Last year was my first year doing this, and I got second last year. This feels awesome because I’ve always wanted to ride the mini bulls and get a buckle.”
Tyke Coffman, 10, won the buckle in the Junior Minis to successfully defending his title from last year in the category for ages 10-11 with the longest ride of the night at 6.22.
“I just squeezed my feet and hung on,” said Coffman, who calls Lusk home.
As the age categories increased throughout the evening, so did the size of the bulls.
Laramie’s Ethan Geiger, 12, has been riding mini bulls for three years, and rode his not-so cuddly beast named Teddy Bear for 5.66 seconds to win the Senior Minis category for ages 12-13.
“My Dad was there helping me through it,” Geiger said. “I came around the corner, felt my right foot coming back, so I slipped it back and kept driving by not quitting.”
The top two riders in the final two categories — Junior Bulls for ages 14-15 and Senior Bulls for ages 16-18 — will come back to compete for their respective buckles during Thursday night’s Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding.
Dalton Willis, 15, and Devon Burbank, 12, from Cheyenne were the only contestants for Junior Bulls and will return. Carpenter’s DC Cathcart, 17, and Lusk’s Colton Coffman, 17, will go head-to-head after Cathcart stayed on for 3.12 seconds and Coffman clocked in at 5.67 on a bull named Armageddon from stock contractor Howl Bucking Bulls of Lander.
“The bull went out, came back to the right and I went over there a little too far,” Coffman said. “When we came back to the left, my hips were too far on the outside. Other than that, he was a good bull.
“(Competing during the Mr. T Xtreme) will be a real good time and I’m pretty excited about that.”