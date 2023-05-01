NCAA Compensating Athletes

Signage at the headquarters of the NCAA is shown March 12, 2020, in Indianapolis. Lawmakers in Arkansas, Texas and elsewhere are working to remove barriers between college athletes trying to cash in on their fame and the schools for which they play.

 Associated Press

Lawmakers in Arkansas, Texas and elsewhere are working to remove barriers between college athletes trying to cash in on their fame and the schools for which they play as administrators discover the benefits of moving athlete compensation activities in-house.

The moves could pave the way for schools and their fundraising arms to be directly involved in securing and paying for their athletes' name, image and likeness endorsement deals while also shielding athletic departments from NCAA enforcement.

