It didn't take long for Abraham Bangoura to fall in love with the University of Wyoming.
Bangoura, a senior at Laramie High, grew up in Leipzig, Germany, before moving to Wyoming in seventh grade. Within a week of moving to Laramie, Bangoura and his family bought tickets to a Cowboys football game at War Memorial Stadium.
"The first week we moved here, we went to a Cowboys game," Bangoura said. "That’s really how my passion for football started. I saw all those guys playing football, and I remember saying to myself, ‘Man, I really want to be one of those guys.'"
Six years later, Bangoura's dream of playing for the Cowboys is coming true. The senior committed to UW as a preferred walk-on at offensive tackle this week.
“I can’t wait to get to work with the team and bring everything that I have to help improve the team," Bangoura said.
Bangoura, who stands at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, played both sides of the football for the Plainsmen. He earned second-team all-state and first-team all-conference honors on the offensive line and was also a key player on the Plainsmen's defensive front.
As a senior, Bangoura had 64 defensive points, which included 21.5 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He led the state in fumble recoveries with four, two of which came in a 52-27 loss to Sheridan in the Class 4A quarterfinals.
Bangoura's true strength was on the offensive side. Second-year Laramie coach Paul Ronga will remember Bangoura for being one of the most reliable players he's ever coached.
“He was the anchor of the offensive line,” Ronga said. "He gave our quarterback an opportunity to throw the ball, which we had success with. As the blindside offensive tackle, he only gave up three sacks, and we threw the ball about 280 times.
"He also helped us with running the ball, which was an issue for us, because, for the last two years, we haven’t had a true running back. We had receivers running the ball. There was one play that really worked well for us, and we had a lot of success with it in the last four games. That play was a play designed to just run right behind Abe. That’s all we did. We just ran it right behind Abe."
Bangoura was solid during his junior year, but he had some added motivation going into his senior season. No Plainsmen were recognized at the annual meeting between 4A coaches to vote on all-state selections, something that didn't sit well with Bangoura, Ronga said.
"At the end of his junior year, he reached out to me, and we had a discussion about how, in the year-end meeting with the 4A coaches, not one Laramie lineman was recognized (for all-state awards),” Ronga said. “I had to be honest with him. We had issues with our line play offensively and defensively. We had issues with the whole concept of just getting the kids on the team and to embrace and value playing on the line.
"Yearly, we’ll have kids say to me, 'I’ll play football for you, but I’m not playing on the line.' This has been and continues to be an ongoing issue with us, but I identified that to Abe. He took that personally, and that’s all I could ever ask from him."
Being told by his coach that his position group was where the team struggled most was enough to motivate Bangoura to take charge. The summer between his junior and senior year, you'd be more likely to see Bangoura in the weight room than out of it.
"He galvanized himself and committed himself to the offseason,” Ronga said. “So much so that he basically became the face of the program, the face of the team, and he propelled himself to being a team captain. … He really was motivated to improve on Laramie not being recognized for its line play last year. As we can see, he really did come through with that.”
Bangoura started to get recruited by UW about a year ago, and went on a handful of visits to the college less than a mile away from his high school. While he was born in Europe, Bangoura calls Laramie home, and will continue to do so for the next four or five years.
"I was just trying to find a place that really feels like home," Bangoura said. "That’s what Wyoming felt like. I went on a couple visits on game days, and it just feels like it’s 100% the right place. I love it there. The atmosphere feels like family, and that’s what I was looking for.”
Being from Germany, Bangoura didn't grow up playing football, and he didn't play in his first organized game until his freshman year of high school. Bangoura probably wouldn't have played football at all if it wasn't for a few of his friends convincing him to try out.
“I had a lot of interest in the sport when I first got here, but I didn’t play it until my first year of high school," Bangoura said. "I had a bunch of friends who were playing it, and I saw the connections they had and how much stronger their relationships got during football. Plus, they were having so much fun with the game itself. I really wanted to try it out, and now it’s the sport I love."
Bangoura will join two other former Plainsmen in the UW locker room, including right tackle Frank Crum, who graduated from LHS in 2018, and wide receiver Isaac Sell, who graduated from LHS in 2020.
Bangoura is looking forward to spending time with some of the best Laramie players in program history, and he's especially looking forward to learning from Crum on the offensive line on a daily basis.
"I’m really glad to be able to follow in his footsteps,” Bangoura said. “I’ve watched him do a ton of great things, and I’m excited to get to learn from him."
Ronga also has a solid relationship with Crum. On his very first day coaching at Laramie, Ronga invited the Cowboys' right tackle to open practice with a speech before Ronga had even introduced himself to the team.
“I brought Frank Crum in to say, ‘Hey, listen Laramie, I have to tell you something. If you guys don’t value the offensive line, we can’t compete, and we can’t win,'" Ronga said.
Obviously, Bangoura listened.
Ronga could go on and on about Bangoura's value to the Plainsmen football team, but what sticks out the most about Bangoura isn't what he provided the team on the field. What sets Bangoura apart from most other high school athletes is his character, both as an individual and as a teammate.
"He’s an incredible student, a gentleman, and a very respectful, mature, reliable person," Ronga said.
In terms of football, one of Bangoura's best qualities in high school was his availability. The Plainsmen senior is a multi-sport athlete who participates in basketball, soccer and track and field on top of football, meaning he was in top shape year-round.
"The injury bug is a big thing, where you constantly have guys in and out of lineups,” Ronga said. "Abe never left the field. He played both sides of the ball and played special teams. I think he’s a good athlete in that way."
Another advantage Bangoura has going into college is his size. Bangoura is in the 1,000-pound club at Laramie, which includes his total weight between his squat, bench press and dead lift.
“His size is another big plus,” Ronga said. “He just has an overwhelming presence about him. He’s kind of like a man amongst boys. He sticks out that way. I think he might be even bigger than Frank Crum was when he left Laramie, and Abe still has some growing to go."
Bangoura won't be far from his high school alma mater during his college career. In fact, Ronga will likely take advantage of that by inviting him to speak at a Laramie practice, just like he asked of Crum.
While his career as a Plainsman will soon be ending, his contributions to the football program won't be forgotten anytime soon.
"I’ve made an area in our weight room where I recognize alumni,” Ronga said. “I’ve got a Boomerang article about Frank Crum as the leader of the University of Wyoming offensive line right now, I’ve got a side-by-side picture of Frank Crum at Laramie and at UW, I’ve got one of Isaac Sell, as well. Abe is going to go on that wall. This means a lot to us.”
Bangoura plans to study nursing at UW. Not only does his family have a long history of working in the medical field, but Bangoura also has a passion to help others who need it most.
Signing his National Letter of Intent to stay in Laramie still seems surreal to Bangoura, but for now, the biggest emotion for him is gratitude.
"I really put in the work to try and get here," Bangoura said. "I’m so glad Wyoming gave me the opportunity for my dream to come true."