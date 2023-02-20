NASCAR Daytona 500 Auto Racing

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

 Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — One victory in 28 years was all tiny JTG Daugherty Racing had to show for the time, sweat and money — so much money — the team had poured into trying to build a winning NASCAR organization.

The team owned by Tad and Jodi Geschickter, as well as former NBA player Brad Daugherty, entered Season 29 still committed to a driver stuck in a losing streak that stretched nearly six years.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus