Curry's Assist Basketball

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, left, poses for photos with Scoot Henderson, one of the NBA's top future prospects, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in San Francisco.

 Noah Graham/SC30 via AP

OAKLAND, Calif. — In an empty gym on a small campus deserted for spring break, one of the NBA's top future prospects receives shooting guidance from coaches on Stephen Curry's training team.

Scoot Henderson goes through some of the same drills as the Golden State superstar himself — one-footed free throws, catch-and-shoots from around the perimeter, two dribbles between the legs then let it fly from the top of the 3-point arc.

