Bring them indoors – Most companion animals should live indoors. They are no better equipped to survive freezing temperatures or extreme weather than humans. They suffer terribly from frostbite, and can die of exposure.
Gear up – Coats will keep dogs comfortable in cold weather, secure harnesses can help prevent them from getting loose on walks, and booties will protect sensitive paw pads from the frozen ground. Keep walks short in cold weather, especially for short-haired dogs.
Don’t forget birds – During extreme winter weather, provide birds and other wild animals with access to water by filling a heavy nonmetal water bowl (tongues can freeze to metal) and breaking the surface ice at least twice a day.