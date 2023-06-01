Heat Celtics Basketball

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, center, shoots as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo left, and guard Kyle Lowry defend during Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals Monday, May 29, 2023, in Boston.

 Associated Press

BOSTON — For anyone expecting sweeping changes from the Boston Celtics this offseason, team president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is throwing a bit of cold water on that idea.

After a season in which the Celtics fell one game short of a return to the NBA Finals, Stevens said he sees a team in need of small tweaks, not massive disruption to the leadership or its young core.

