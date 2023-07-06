Storm Lynx Basketball

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier celebrates after making a basket during a WNBA game against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are starting a new women's basketball league to give top players another option to play in the U.S. in the offseason once the league's prioritization rules go into effect next year.

The new league, which is called Unrivaled, will run from January through March and have 30 of the top women's players playing on six teams. Instead of the traditional 5-on-5 game, the teams will play 3-on-3 and 1-on-1 at a custom-built soundstage in Miami.

