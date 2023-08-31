wte-20230831-spts-Jarrett Stidham

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham, center, prepares to hand the ball to running back Jaleel McLaughlin on Saturday in Denver.

 Associated Press

DENVER — Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton spoke last March about how Jarrett Stidham’s “arrow is moving in a direction” of one day being a starting NFL quarterback.

Stidham showed Saturday he might hit the bullseye.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus