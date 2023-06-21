APTOPIX Britain Stonehenge Summer Solstice

Revelers gather at the ancient stone circle Stonehenge to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, near Salisbury, England, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Druids, pagans, hippies, local residents, tourists and costumed witches and wizards have gathered around a prehistoric stone circle on a plain in southern England to express their devotion to the sun.

STONEHENGE, England — All hail the rising sun.

Around 8,000 revelers gathered around a prehistoric stone circle on a plain in southern England to express their devotion to the sun, or to have some communal fun.

