Players Championship Golf

Golf fans leave the course after play was suspended for weather in the second round of the Players Championship golf tournament on Friday, March 10, 2023, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

 Associated Press

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Chad Ramey became the only player to reach double digits under par at The Players Championship. The TPC Sawgrass, as usual, had the final say.

Ramey put two tee shots in the water on the island-green 17th hole Friday for a quintuple-bogey that cost him a three-shot lead on a day of wild swings and, eventually, wild weather.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus