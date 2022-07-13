Bull rider JR Stratford had every reason to throw his cowboy hat high in the air in euphoric celebration during one of the 81st annual Laramie Jubilee Days’ signature events.
He made the most of his second swing through Laramie when he whipped the packed crowd into a frenzy after his electric bull ride — for the second-to-last ride Thursday night for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding.
Stratford, the crowd at the Albany County Fairgrounds rodeo arena, rodeo announcer Bob Edmonds from Kersey, Colorado, and everyone else in the vicinity knew the leaderboard may have just changed after his re-ride. The PRCA judges agreed, and threw up an 87.5 for the win after his jubilant dismount from Laramie’s Summit Pro Rodeo’s Living on a Prayer.
“That bull fit me good with about 4-feet of horn on each side of his face — if that ain’t adrenaline, I don’t know what is,” said Stratford, who hails from Byers, Kansas. “This was an amazing crowd that filled these stands. It was loud and I could hear them when I was riding. I’ve had two good trips through Laramie with second last year and winning this year.”
Considering there were only four qualified rides out of about 35 of some of the best of the best in PRCA bull riding in Laramie on the Xtreme Tour, Stratford’s $4,344 paycheck was a sizeable boost to his yearly PRCA earnings.
Last season was Stratford’s rookie year, which was cut short with a broken neck and he didn’t finish the summer. He ended up with about $23,400 in earnings for 48th in the PRCA world standings. That included his $2,973 for runner-up at last year’s Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding.
Before Thursday, Stratford was ranked ninth the bull riding world standings with about $66,800 that included five rodeo wins. Two of the more notable before Thursday were the Rookie Bull Riding Challenge in Las Vegas and co-champion of Rodeo Rapid City in South Dakota.
And now tack on a win for Laramie Jubilee Days Xtreme.
“I’ve had a great year doing the best I’ve ever done, and I’m sure thankful for it,” Stratford said. “I want to be in Vegas come December.”
The top 15 of each event decided by their season’s earnings qualify for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
Brody Yeary of Morgan Mill, Texas, was a part of the start of the first section, and he was hoping his 84 would keep him at the top to the end, and it almost did.
Yeary nailed the first qualified ride on Zombie Time, and his runner-up payout of $3,469 also will help him move up the world standings a bit as he was in 44th before his qualified ride.
It also was a bit of a revenge match between cowboy and bull.
“I rode him in Clovis, California, last year,” Yeary said. “I actually rode him a little ways and my hand came up, and through the process it hurt my hand and I had trouble with it for a month or so after that. So I had to sit out the rest of the year.
“When I saw that bull’s name (drawn), I was really excited to have him for that reason (of a rematch). He wasn’t as good as he was before with a little trip, but he wasn’t bucked since Rapid City in January.
“I was really pleased with it and that was the bull I needed for this deal tonight. I did all I could do with him and went back to the basics of everything I haven’t been doing — slowed it down a bit and trusted the ability and talent God has given me.”
The other two qualified rides were from Hayes Weight of Goshen, Utah with an 81.5 on Wired All D for $2,719 and Dalan Duncan of Heber City, Utah with a 78 on Hourglass for $1,969. The total payout for the night was $12,502.
The top two riders from Wednesday night’s Junior Bull Riding came back to battle for a winning buckle during the Mr. T Xtreme.
Colton Coffman, 17, of Lusk won the Senior Bulls with an 87, and Dalton Willis, 15, of Cheyenne won the Junior Bulls with a ride of about six seconds.
“The crowd was into it and there was a couple of good bull rides before me that got me in the mood to go make one myself,” Coffman said. “It was a lot of fun and I was looking forward to riding again.”
Bullfighters Cade Burns and Tyson Twitchell of Laramie and Sylvan LaCrosse of Maker, Montana, kept the bull riders safe. Longtime Jubilee Days rodeo barrel/funny man Kevin Higley of Hooper, Utah began another stay for rodeo entertainment in the Gem City.