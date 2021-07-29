NCAA Football: Wyoming vs Missouri (copy)
University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium is displayed during the first “stripe out” game when the Cowboys took on the Missouri Tigers Aug. 31, 2019, for that season’s opener.

 University of Wyoming Media-Athletics/Troy Babbitt

LARAMIE — The “stripe out” is back.

After the success of the 2019 game against Missouri, a “stripe out” is again planned for the season opener Sept. 4 against Montana State.

Wyoming athletics is asking all Cowboys fans to participate in the “stripe out” of War Memorial Stadium by wearing brown or gold T-shirts based on their seat location. The goal is to have alternating sections of the stadium be brown and gold.

Limited edition “stripe out” T-shirts will be sold through the Brown and Gold Outlet online (https://brownandgold.com/) and at both the Laramie and Cheyenne locations. They will be available for purchase for $10 per shirt.

Reference the map on the UW athletics website (https://gowyo.com/) to find out what color the seating sections will be wearing and use the “buy now” selection below to order shirts. A limited number of “stripe out” T-shirts will be available for UW students on game day.

UW ticket information

Season tickets and single game tickets are on sale now.

Season-ticket packages start at $159. Tickets for the Montana State game start at $39. Fans who need additional information regarding UW athletics ticketing, visit: GoWyo.com/Tickets; email tickets@uwyo.edu; call 307-766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.

