While the Rawlins High School boys lost a pair of games over the weekend, the Outlaws’ opponents had to earn their wins on the pitch.
The Outlaws lost 3-1 in overtime on the road at Douglas on Friday and 2-1 to Newcastle at home Saturday.
“I know we have a bunch of great guys, and we are going to bounce back,” said first-year RHS head coach Laidry Nguimbi. “We fought all the way to the end. Unfortunately, it wasn’t our day, but we just need to regroup and get ready for Thursday.”
After the overtime loss Friday, the Outlaws played tough against Newcastle with neither team taking advantage during the first 20 minutes of the match. Newcastle scored the first goal in the 24th minute. Rawlins’s goalkeeper Ashton Barto blocked the first shot attempt, but Newcastle was ready for the rebound and capitalized on the opportunity.
Rawlins had a chance to tie the game during the 32th minute with a shot on goal, but Newcastle’s keeper punched the ball above the cross bar, saving a goal.
The Outlaws did not capitalize on the ensuing corner kick and entered half down 1-0.
The Outlaws remained aggressive in the second half and again had a chance to tie the game in the 45th minute, but the shot was wide left of the net.
The Outlaws’ efforts were rewarded in the 59th minute when sophomore Zach Covolo weaved through the Newcastle defense on the right side of the of the field and his shot went past the Newcastle keeper’s outstretched hands and inside the left post, giving Rawlins the equalizing goal.
The teams remained tied heading into the final 10 minutes of play. During the 74th minute, a pass from a Newcastle player from 30 feet outside the box was headed directly at Ashton Barto and the goal.
Upon landing, the ball took a higher bounce than expected and went above Barto’s outstretched hands. The ball went to the back of the net, providing Newcastle with the eventual game winner.
Nguimbi said losing a game like that is difficult but is a situation to learn from. The team did not have a lot of time left to answer but still fought hard.
The Outlaws had one last opportunity to tie the game in the 78th minute when a penalty outside the box provided Rawlins a free kick opportunity. Every player moved up to the penalty box while Barto provided an outlet at midfield.
The cross was at the right height but just forward of Rawlins players cutting to the goal.
The rest of the time ran off the clock and Rawlins had lost 2-1.
On Friday, Rawlins lost to Douglas in overtime 3-1, the same team Rawlins lost to 7-0 earlier in the season. Alexis Bencomo provided the lone goal for the Outlaws.
“I told the players that it is a process, it is going to take time,” Nguimbi said. “There are games we are going to lose and we need to learn from our mistakes, including my own, and move forward.”
Nguimbi is pleased with the progress the team has already made this season. One area of improvement has been efficient passing and setting players up in scoring positions. Passes out in front of attacking players were well-placed against Newcastle, allowing for scoring opportunities for the Outlaws.
“If there is one thing I take out of this (Newcastle) game was the passing was beautiful,” Nguimbi said. “We had at least three chances where we could have scored. Mother Nature was not on our side and we just have to move forward.”
One area the coaches are looking for continued improvement is defending as a unit, having all players move back to the defensive side of the field.
Rawlins takes the pitch again Thursday on the road at Torrington.