A CollegeAmerica sign is displayed on a window outside their location in Fort Collins, Colo., on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Federal and Colorado officials announced Tuesday that Colorado students who attended the career school, which lost accreditation and closed in 2021, will have their federal student loans refunded and remaining balances forgiven.

 Associated Press

CHEYENNE — The federal government will forgive loans for thousands of Colorado students who attended a private career school that lost accreditation and advertised with misleading data on alumni job placement and earnings that was more rosy than realistic, federal and state officials announced Tuesday.

CollegeAmerica, owned by Salt Lake City-based Center for Excellence in Higher Education, Inc., had locations in Colorado and Arizona and offered associate degrees in business, computer technology and medical assisting, and bachelor's degrees in business and computer science. It closed in 2021.

