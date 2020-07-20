Name: Sue Wilson
Party Affiliation: Republican
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: Translator
Education: BA Psychology Yale Univ., MA Business Univ of Wisconsin
Experience: Employment as a health care administrator and secondary teacher, owner of translation business. Eight years in the Legislature.
Website: https://www.wilsonwyominghouse7.com/
What motivated you to run for this position?
Now that I am chairman of the Labor, Health & Social Services Committee I want to continue my work on improving access to healthcare in the state. Although everyone is focused on coronavirus right now, we need to keep working on mental health and substance abuse services, the needs of the aging population, and healthcare workforce. I also want to continue our work on criminal justice reform and education funding, plus we need to look at ways to encourage manufacturing in the state with the hope of resolving some of the supply chain issues we’ve seen this year.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
The top three problems are our budget, revenue, and the wellbeing of our people and economy.
This year the budget issue is more of a problem than ever before. We will have to cut public services if the citizens are not willing to pick up the tax burden that the energy sector has been carrying. Sixty percent of the general fund goes to the Department of Health (mostly Medicaid for people with disabilities, seniors, and low income children; also mental health and substance abuse services), Family Services (mostly child protective services and foster care), higher education, and corrections. I will vote for cuts to higher ed, recreation, economic development, and general staff before I vote for tax increases, but cuts to mental health and substance abuse services, child protective services and corrections are counterproductive, with negative effects in the long term. It doesn’t make sense to increase K-12 spending while cutting programs that take care of people and maintain healthy communities outside of the school buildings.
We have a shortfall of $1.5 billion for the next biennium in the K-12 and general funds. The “easy” marijuana, alcohol, tobacco, and wind taxes could gain us $170 million, or about 11% of the gap. Economic diversification will not help the state’s revenue situation, because energy companies pay severance tax along with property tax on 100% of their valuation, while industrial companies pay on 11.5% of their property valuation, and residential and commercial owners only pay on 9.5%. Under our current tax structure, non-energy companies cannot make up for the loss of energy sector revenue. I will continue working to educate voters so we can make knowledgeable choices together.
Finally, Wyoming’s future is more than a math problem. People need jobs, education, healthcare, the blessings and benefits of the natural environment, strong communities, and meaningful lives. Most of these resources are not produced by the government, so any of our solutions to the budget and revenue problems need to enable people to thrive and enjoy life and liberty in Wyoming, where the government is not the solution to every problem.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I do not know what my opponent’s policy positions are. I have experience in healthcare, education, and business, and have worked on those issues in the legislature. For the past eight years I have worked closely with residents of my district and members of the community to hear their needs, to solicit their input, and to improve healthcare, education, and business opportunities in Wyoming. I look forward to continuing to serve my district as their representative.