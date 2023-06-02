Suns Vogel Basketball

Former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel gestures during an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns hired former NBA champion coach Frank Vogel on Friday to replace Monty Williams, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move.

comments powered by Disqus