In this Sept. 18, 2022, file photo, Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, center reacts after she was fouled during Game 4 of a WNBA final playoff series against the Connecticut Sun in Uncasville, Conn. 

 Jessica Hill

Expectations and intrigue surround the WNBA as the league tips off its 27th season this weekend.

There are super teams in Las Vegas and New York loaded with star power and championship aspirations. Brittney Griner is set to make her long-awaited return to the league after missing last season while detained in a Russian jail on drug-related charges before the saga ended with a prisoner swap in December.

