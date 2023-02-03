Canucks Hurricanes Hockey

Vancouver Canucks' Andrei Kuzmenko, left, shoots the puck past Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov for a goal in an NHL game on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C.

 Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Troy Terry made his name in hockey with his shootout heroics for the U.S. in the 2017 world junior championship against Russia, much like T.J. Oshie did at the Olympics a few years earlier.

Still, the Anaheim Ducks All-Star wouldn't mind seeing fewer of them decide NHL games.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus