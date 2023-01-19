Supreme Court Leak

In this Nov. 16, 2022, file photo, light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Supreme Court said on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, that it has not determined who leaked a draft of the court's opinion overturning abortion rights, but that the investigation continues.

 Associated Press/File

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Thursday an eight-month investigation that included more than 120 interviews and revealed shortcomings in how sensitive documents are secured has failed to find who leaked a draft of the court's opinion overturning abortion rights.

Ninety-seven employees, including the justices' law clerks, swore under oath that they did not disclose a draft of Justice Samuel Alito's opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade, the court said.

