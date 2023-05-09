Avalanche Landeskog Knee Surgery Hockey

FILE - Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog lifts the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Landeskog is set to undergo cartilage transplant surgery and expected to miss the entire 2023-24 NHL season. The team on Tuesday, May 9, announced that Landeskog will have the operation Wednesday in Chicago. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

DENVER — Gabriel Landeskog may have sacrificed his injured right knee to hoist the Stanley Cup for the Colorado Avalanche. Now, he's willing to take an extreme step to try to play hockey again.

Landeskog is set to undergo cartilage replacement surgery Wednesday, sidelining him for a second consecutive full NHL season and giving the longtime captain an uncertain path back. He has not contemplated retirement and is confident he'll be able to resume his career after a third procedure on the knee in roughly 14 months.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus