Wide Open ACC Basketball

Pittsburgh guard Jamarius Burton, left, drives to the with Northwestern forward Robbie Beran defending during an NCAA basketball game on Nov. 28, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. Pitt, picked to finish 14th in the ACC is off to a 4-1 start as the program searches for its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2016.

 Associated Press

Brad Brownell isn't quite ready to go there. A decade-plus of trying to lead Clemson out of the ACC's muddled middle class has taught the Tigers' longtime coach it is best not to get ahead of yourself. Especially in January.

Brownell said he is not paying too much attention to the standings, even with his team — picked to finish 11th during the preseason — looking down at everyone else.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus