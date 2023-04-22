Police car

CHEYENNE — A suspect is in custody after shooting a firearm multiple times in public and causing disturbances this afternoon.

On April 22 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near the 2000 block of Van Lennen Avenue. Officers were advised that the suspect was traveling in a red SUV.

