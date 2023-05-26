Lions Football

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams walks off the field after an NFL practice Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Allen Park, Mich.

 Associated Press

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams, who was suspended for the first six games of the season, said he was unaware of the NFL gambling policy that he violated.

"It hit me out the blue," Williams told reporters Thursday. "And, it hit a couple other players around the league and on my team out the blue."

comments powered by Disqus