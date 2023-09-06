wte-20230906-spts-CourtlandSutton

Denver Broncos’ wide receiver Courtland Sutton, right, hugs quarterback Russell Wilson before a preseason game Aug. 11 against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz.

 Associated Press

DENVER — When the Las Vegas defense meets this week to go over Denver’s offensive personnel, the players shouldn’t have much trouble remembering the list of Broncos wide receivers.

After all, Sean Payton’s team is setting out on its first game week preparations with just four on the active roster. One of them, Jerry Jeudy, injured his hamstring two weeks ago and as of Monday had not yet returned to practice.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus