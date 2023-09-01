wte-20230901-spts-CourtlandSutton

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, right, is stepping into a new role this fall that is reminiscent of one new Denver coach Sean Payton gave All-Pro Michael Thomas during his days with the New Orleans Saints.

 Associated Press

DENVER — The throw was beautiful, but the catch was just as glamorous.

During an intense round of 11-on-11 at Broncos training camp, quarterback Russell Wilson glanced down the sideline to see wide receiver Courtland Sutton attempting to create separation from cornerback Pat Surtain II on a go-route. When Sutton beat out his All-Pro teammate by an inch, Wilson threw a pretty spiral to the sixth-year veteran, who corralled the ball with two hands.

