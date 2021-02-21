SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum, in partnership with the Sweetwater County Quilt Guild, its forth Quilt Exhibit.
This year’s theme is “Crazy for Crazy Quilts!” which will open March 2 through April 30 at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, 3 E Flaming Gorge Way in Green RiverThe museum’s winter hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
For more information, call 307-872-6435 or email the museum at curator@sweetwatermuseum.org, or visit www.sweetwatermuseum.org , or www.Facebook.com/SWCHM.